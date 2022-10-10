Gravita commences commercial production at aluminium recycling plant in Senegal

-
Rs. 60 crore per annum with a gross margins of ~ 20% from the new capacity.
The Group has made investment of approx. Rs 3.50 crore for procuring and commissioning of this new Recycling Plant which is invested from internal accruals of the company.
The Company will be procuring domestic aluminium scrap for the purpose of production from this plant and it will cater to the needs of Aluminium die casting components manufacturing industries of Auto & FMCG sector located in China, Japan and Vietnam. Gravita Group is among well-known recycling companies across the globe and capacity expansion of this plant will help company to change its sales mix by increasing the contribution of Aluminium business.
