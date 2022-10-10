RGL wins award at Retail and E-Commerce Summit and Awards 2022

Renaissance Global announced that it has received an award from Retail and E-Commerce Summit and Awards 2022 for Out of the Box Store Design for IRASVA.

Renaissance received the award based on IRASVA's unique conceptual design of the store, weaving an interactive story about IRASVA, its craftsmanship, unparalleled designs, and creating a customer experience that educates and engage.

