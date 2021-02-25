Gujarat Alkalies secures ECB facility of USD 70 mn

-
To meet capex of Chlorornethane PlantGujarat Alkalies & Chemicals has entered into an Agreement on 24 February 2021 for availing External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) facility of USD 70 million (equivalent to Rs 500 crore) from State Bank of India. This facility will be utilized to meet the capex requirements of Chlorornethane Plant of the company.
