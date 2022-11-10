Gujarat Alkalies tumbles after Q2 PAT slides 19% YoY

-
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals slumped 8.12% to Rs 818 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 18.8% to Rs 60.54 crore in Q2 FY23 from Rs 74.57 crore posted in Q2 FY22.Consolidated revenue from operations jumped 36.5% to Rs 1,127.26 crore in Q2 FY23 as against Rs 825.76 crore registered in Q2 FY22. Profit before tax (PBT) for Q2 FY23 stood at Rs 118.42 crore, up 4.4% YoY.
Total expenses spiked 31.4% year on year to Rs 963.53 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2022. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 398.82 crore (up 21.8% YoY) and power, fuel and other utilities cost was Rs 276.88 (up 70.3%) while employees benefit expenses was at Rs 62.14 (down 15.6% YoY).
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals is engaged in the business of industrial chemical. It is one of the largest producers of caustic soda in India.
