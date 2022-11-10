Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
-
General Insurance Corporation of India, New India Assurance Company Ltd, I G Petrochemicals Ltd and Ion Exchange (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 November 2022.
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd soared 8.86% to Rs 96.5 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.
General Insurance Corporation of India surged 8.01% to Rs 147.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20013 shares in the past one month.
New India Assurance Company Ltd spiked 7.99% to Rs 104.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34452 shares in the past one month.
I G Petrochemicals Ltd spurt 5.60% to Rs 548.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8050 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2877 shares in the past one month.
Ion Exchange (India) Ltd jumped 5.11% to Rs 2351.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7154 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3080 shares in the past one month.
