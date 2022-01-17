Alok Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

HSIL Ltd, Rajesh Exports Ltd, OnMobile Global Ltd and Astra Microwave Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 January 2022.

Alok Industries Ltd soared 17.30% to Rs 35.25 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 127.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

HSIL Ltd spiked 11.89% to Rs 261.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17409 shares in the past one month.

Rajesh Exports Ltd surged 10.70% to Rs 941.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 84549 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53831 shares in the past one month.

OnMobile Global Ltd jumped 8.51% to Rs 131.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95162 shares in the past one month.

Astra Microwave Products Ltd gained 8.48% to Rs 251.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 76722 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29328 shares in the past one month.

