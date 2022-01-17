Salona Cotspin Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Precision Wires India Ltd, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Nectar Lifescience Ltd and Ruby Mills Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 January 2022.

Salona Cotspin Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 315.8 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 14479 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6514 shares in the past one month.

Precision Wires India Ltd surged 19.96% to Rs 97.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74725 shares in the past one month.

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd soared 19.96% to Rs 91.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26037 shares in the past one month.

Nectar Lifescience Ltd gained 19.93% to Rs 36.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ruby Mills Ltd jumped 19.13% to Rs 429. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 55236 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3434 shares in the past one month.

