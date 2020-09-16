Gujarat Apollo Industries standalone net profit rises 9.68% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 67.10% to Rs 2.30 croreNet profit of Gujarat Apollo Industries rose 9.68% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 67.10% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.306.99 -67 OPM %-50.00-15.45 -PBDT1.581.87 -16 PBT0.991.29 -23 NP1.020.93 10
