JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Pacific Industries standalone net profit rises 93.62% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Gujarat Apollo Industries standalone net profit rises 9.68% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 67.10% to Rs 2.30 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Apollo Industries rose 9.68% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 67.10% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.306.99 -67 OPM %-50.00-15.45 -PBDT1.581.87 -16 PBT0.991.29 -23 NP1.020.93 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 13:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU