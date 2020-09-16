Gujarat Apollo Industries standalone net profit rises 9.68% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 67.10% to Rs 2.30 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Apollo Industries rose 9.68% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 67.10% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2.306.99-50.00-15.451.581.870.991.291.020.93

