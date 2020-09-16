Kanishk Steel Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.39 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 58.48% to Rs 28.38 croreNet loss of Kanishk Steel Industries reported to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 58.48% to Rs 28.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 68.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales28.3868.35 -58 OPM %-7.89-0.53 -PBDT-2.180.79 PL PBT-2.390.58 PL NP-2.390.35 PL
