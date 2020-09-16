JUST IN
Pacific Industries standalone net profit rises 93.62% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Aarvee Denims & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.93 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 97.90% to Rs 3.51 crore

Net Loss of Aarvee Denims & Exports reported to Rs 24.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 24.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 97.90% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 167.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.51167.12 -98 OPM %-131.05-2.12 -PBDT-15.74-15.62 -1 PBT-23.23-25.18 8 NP-24.93-24.97 0

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 13:56 IST

