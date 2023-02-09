JUST IN
Gujarat Craft Industries standalone net profit declines 60.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.17% to Rs 46.85 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Craft Industries declined 60.08% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.17% to Rs 46.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 47.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales46.8547.89 -2 OPM %5.408.48 -PBDT1.733.76 -54 PBT1.213.22 -62 NP0.952.38 -60

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 17:24 IST

