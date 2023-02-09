Gujarat Craft Industries standalone net profit declines 60.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.17% to Rs 46.85 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Craft Industries declined 60.08% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.17% to Rs 46.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 47.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.46.8547.895.408.481.733.761.213.220.952.38

