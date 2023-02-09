Pfizer standalone net profit rises 4.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.01% to Rs 621.75 crore

Net profit of Pfizer rose 4.69% to Rs 150.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 143.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.01% to Rs 621.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 675.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.621.75675.9032.7228.88227.02211.25200.68184.09150.66143.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)