Pfizer standalone net profit rises 4.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.01% to Rs 621.75 croreNet profit of Pfizer rose 4.69% to Rs 150.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 143.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.01% to Rs 621.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 675.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales621.75675.90 -8 OPM %32.7228.88 -PBDT227.02211.25 7 PBT200.68184.09 9 NP150.66143.91 5
