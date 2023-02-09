JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

RITES reports PAT of Rs 147 cr in Q3 FY23
Business Standard

Pfizer standalone net profit rises 4.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 8.01% to Rs 621.75 crore

Net profit of Pfizer rose 4.69% to Rs 150.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 143.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.01% to Rs 621.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 675.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales621.75675.90 -8 OPM %32.7228.88 -PBDT227.02211.25 7 PBT200.68184.09 9 NP150.66143.91 5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 17:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU