Binayaka Tex Processors standalone net profit declines 26.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.85% to Rs 56.32 crore

Net profit of Binayaka Tex Processors declined 26.12% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.85% to Rs 56.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 67.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales56.3267.73 -17 OPM %5.844.61 -PBDT2.302.44 -6 PBT1.411.61 -12 NP0.991.34 -26

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 17:24 IST

