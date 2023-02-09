Binayaka Tex Processors standalone net profit declines 26.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.85% to Rs 56.32 crore

Net profit of Binayaka Tex Processors declined 26.12% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.85% to Rs 56.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 67.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.56.3267.735.844.612.302.441.411.610.991.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)