Board of Anant Raj approves allotment of 10.60 lakh equity shares under scheme of amalgamation

The Board of Anant Raj at its meeting held on 28 August 2020 has approved the allotment of 10,60,32,745 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each to the equity shareholders of Anant Raj Agencies (ARAPL)(amalgamating company) pursuant to the amalgamation of Anant Raj Agencies with the company in terms of the composite scheme of arrangement and demerger among ARAPL, the company and Anant Raj Global, sanctioned by the NCLR on 24 August 2020.

The said allotment has not resulted in any change in the paid up share capital of the company as in terms of the scheme, the number of shares issued by the company to the shareholders of ARAPL was exactly the same as the number of shares held by ARAPL in the company, which got cancelled due to the cross holdings.

