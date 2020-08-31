Cyient to acquire Australian consulting firm IG Partners

Cyient announced that it has agreed to acquire specialist Australian consulting firm, IG Partners, to expand its end-to-end offerings for the local and regional resources sector. The acquisition will enable customers to take advantage of the growing convergence of operational and information technologies by leveraging the synergies between Cyient's proven ability in operational efficiency, asset optimization, and digital transformation, and IG Partners' value creation and transformation in asset and capital-intensive industries.

Cyient has a growing presence in Australia, providing solutions to the mining, oil and gas, rail, telecom, and utility industries.

With rapid sectoral growth in the region, the company continues to invest in expanding its footprint and creating sustainable value for all stakeholders. The IG Partners transaction, the terms of which are confidential and remains conditional on regulatory approvals, will result in Cyient taking full ownership of the global partnership.

IG Partners was formed in 2012 and has a team consisting of partners, practice leads, consultants, project managers, and analysts. The partnership will enable the development of a unique customer proposition that allows its customers to take full advantage of the growing convergence between operational and information technologies.

