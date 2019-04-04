Gujarat Gas provides update on new geographical areas under CGD network

JUST IN
Gujarat Gas announced that PNGRB has issued letter dated 29 March 2019 for Grant of Authorization to Gujarat Gas for laying, building, operating or expanding the City or Local Natural Gas Distribution network (CGD network) in the Geographical Areas of Sirsa, Fatehabad and Mansa (Punjab) Districts ; Ujjain (except area already authorized) District, Dewas (except area already authorized) District and Indore (except area already authorized) District; Jhabua, Banswara, Ratlam and Dungarpur Districts; Ferozepur, Faridkot and Sri Muktsar Sahib Districts; Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur Districts; Jalore and Sirohi Districts.

GGL has accepted the authorization in Schedule 0 of the PNGRB vide a confirmation letter to the PNGRB on 03 April 2019.

First Published: Thu, April 04 2019. 09:49 IST

