L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering bags contracts across various business segments

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, the wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has won contracts of significant value across various business segments.

The Modular Fabrication business of LTHE was awarded a contract for Process (PAU) and Piperack (PAR) modules for a process plant, which includes procurement, fabrication, precommissioning and load-out of the modules.

The contract shall be executed from LTHE's Modular Fabrication Facility (MFF) at Kattupalli near Chennai.

The business also secured orders for equipment fabrication for a refinery in The orders shall be executed from in

The business of LTHE also secured an order for additional works for a refinery project in

Organized under Offshore, Onshore, construction services, modular fabrication and engineering services verticals, L&T's Hydrocarbon business delivers 'design to build' engineering and across the hydrocarbon spectrum.

