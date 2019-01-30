JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Horticulture Production Estimated At 314.5 Million Tonnes In 2018-19, Up Around 1%
Business Standard

Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit rises 39.24% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 15.73% to Rs 1.03 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Hotels rose 39.24% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.73% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.030.89 16 OPM %91.2689.89 -PBDT1.521.11 37 PBT1.511.10 37 NP1.100.79 39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 18:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements