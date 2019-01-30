Subex consolidated net profit declines 42.94% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 4.80% to Rs 82.28 crore

Net profit of Subex declined 42.94% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 4.80% to Rs 82.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 86.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales82.2886.43 -5 OPM %7.6416.44 -PBDT6.0211.67 -48 PBT4.8610.12 -52 NP2.063.61 -43

