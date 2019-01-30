Subex consolidated net profit declines 42.94% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Subex reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.34 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Subex reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.73 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Subex reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.95 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Subex partners with Town of Florence, Arizona
Intrasoft Technologies Ltd Spikes 4.99%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Rises 1.16%
-
Sales decline 4.80% to Rs 82.28 croreNet profit of Subex declined 42.94% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 4.80% to Rs 82.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 86.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales82.2886.43 -5 OPM %7.6416.44 -PBDT6.0211.67 -48 PBT4.8610.12 -52 NP2.063.61 -43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU