MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 50.65% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 34.78% to Rs 166.64 croreNet profit of MAS Financial Services rose 50.65% to Rs 46.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 30.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 34.78% to Rs 166.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 123.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales166.64123.64 35 OPM %78.3873.71 -PBDT70.5847.37 49 PBT70.1746.94 49 NP46.1330.62 51
