JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

JSW Energy consolidated net profit rises 211.78% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit rises 20.49% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 15.96% to Rs 7243.07 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Auto rose 20.49% to Rs 1220.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1013.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.96% to Rs 7243.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6246.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales7243.076246.23 16 OPM %15.9519.99 -PBDT1741.371518.72 15 PBT1677.991444.04 16 NP1220.771013.16 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 16:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements