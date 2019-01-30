Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit rises 20.49% in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 15.96% to Rs 7243.07 croreNet profit of Bajaj Auto rose 20.49% to Rs 1220.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1013.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.96% to Rs 7243.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6246.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales7243.076246.23 16 OPM %15.9519.99 -PBDT1741.371518.72 15 PBT1677.991444.04 16 NP1220.771013.16 20
