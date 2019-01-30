JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Horticulture Production Estimated At 314.5 Million Tonnes In 2018-19, Up Around 1%
Business Standard

Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit rises 45.27% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 38.88% to Rs 212.67 crore

Net profit of Alkyl Amines Chemicals rose 45.27% to Rs 22.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 15.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 38.88% to Rs 212.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 153.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales212.67153.13 39 OPM %18.1417.64 -PBDT37.6726.95 40 PBT31.9723.05 39 NP22.1115.22 45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 18:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements