Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit rises 45.27% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 38.88% to Rs 212.67 croreNet profit of Alkyl Amines Chemicals rose 45.27% to Rs 22.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 15.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 38.88% to Rs 212.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 153.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales212.67153.13 39 OPM %18.1417.64 -PBDT37.6726.95 40 PBT31.9723.05 39 NP22.1115.22 45
