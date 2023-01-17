Gujarat Lease Financing standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Gujarat Lease Financing declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
