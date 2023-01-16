Shree Ganesh Remedies standalone net profit rises 3.57% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shree Ganesh Remedies standalone net profit rises 30.46% in the September 2022 quarter
Select CITYWALK celebrates an environmentally friendly Ganesh Chaturthi; installs an eco-friendly Ganesh Idol made from repurposed diyas
Shree Ganesh Biotech India standalone net profit rises 46.34% in the September 2022 quarter
Shree Ganesh Biotech India standalone net profit rises 51.47% in the June 2022 quarter
Shree Ganesh Elastoplast standalone net profit rises 1021.43% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 4.07% to Rs 21.99 croreNet profit of Shree Ganesh Remedies rose 3.57% to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.07% to Rs 21.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales21.9921.13 4 OPM %24.3727.31 -PBDT6.736.62 2 PBT5.765.63 2 NP4.354.20 4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU