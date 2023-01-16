Shree Ganesh Remedies standalone net profit rises 3.57% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Banaras Beads standalone net profit declines 53.45% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 4.07% to Rs 21.99 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Remedies rose 3.57% to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.07% to Rs 21.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales21.9921.13 4 OPM %24.3727.31 -PBDT6.736.62 2 PBT5.765.63 2 NP4.354.20 4

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 17:56 IST

