Shree Ganesh Remedies standalone net profit rises 3.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.07% to Rs 21.99 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Remedies rose 3.57% to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.07% to Rs 21.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.21.9921.1324.3727.316.736.625.765.634.354.20

