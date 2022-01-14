Sanofi India MD Rajaram Narayanan steps down to pursue other opportunities

-
Sanofi India has accepted the resignation of its managing director (MD), Rajaram Narayanan, effective close of business hours on 10 April 2022.
As per the press release, "Rajaram has decided to pursue an opportunity outside of Sanofi. His successor will be appointed in due course."
Mr Rajaram Narayanan had joined the company in 2014 as General Manager and was later elevated to the position of country lead and managing director (MD). In these roles, Mr Narayanan had led the reorientation of the organisation, sharpening its focus on core areas, developing new business models, building future talent and driving digital transformation across all areas of the business.
Sanofi India also took significant steps to streamline its portfolio, supply footprint and go-to-market operations.
Sanofi India's net profit surged 298.64% to Rs 529.80 crore on a 9.88% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 754.50 crore in Q3 September 2021 over Q3 September 2020.
Sanofi India is one of the entities through which Sanofi operates in India. It offers a wide array of medicines for therapy areas such as diabetes, cardiology, thrombosis, central nervous system and anti-histamines. The products manufactured by the company are distributed in India and exported to many developed as well as developing countries.
Shares of Sanofi India rose 0.49% to Rs 7,571.15 on BSE. The announcemnt was made at the fag end of market hours yesterday, 13 January 2022.
