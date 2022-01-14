Volumes spurt at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd counter

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 5.45 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 6.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 78086 shares

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd, Polycab India Ltd, Exide Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 January 2022.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 5.45 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 6.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 78086 shares. The stock rose 1.15% to Rs.325.45. Volumes stood at 39155 shares in the last session.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd clocked volume of 2.1 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 5.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39502 shares. The stock lost 0.42% to Rs.1,242.20. Volumes stood at 21387 shares in the last session.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd saw volume of 3.1 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 89269 shares. The stock increased 5.70% to Rs.414.55. Volumes stood at 1.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Polycab India Ltd recorded volume of 64877 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21589 shares. The stock gained 1.75% to Rs.2,733.00. Volumes stood at 63182 shares in the last session.

Exide Industries Ltd recorded volume of 4.39 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.74 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.76% to Rs.173.35. Volumes stood at 1.14 lakh shares in the last session.

