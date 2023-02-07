Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 48.95% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 34.43% to Rs 141.86 croreNet profit of Kothari Petrochemicals rose 48.95% to Rs 13.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.43% to Rs 141.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 105.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales141.86105.53 34 OPM %14.0312.67 -PBDT20.8014.48 44 PBT19.0613.09 46 NP13.489.05 49
