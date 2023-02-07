Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 48.95% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.43% to Rs 141.86 crore

Net profit of Kothari Petrochemicals rose 48.95% to Rs 13.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.43% to Rs 141.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 105.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.141.86105.5314.0312.6720.8014.4819.0613.0913.489.05

