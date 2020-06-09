Gujarat Pipavav Port consolidated net profit declines 9.12% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.10% to Rs 161.94 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Pipavav Port declined 9.12% to Rs 54.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 59.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.10% to Rs 161.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 180.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.97% to Rs 319.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 236.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.76% to Rs 735.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 701.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

