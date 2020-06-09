JUST IN
KRBL consolidated net profit rises 8.05% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.19% to Rs 1062.50 crore

Net profit of KRBL rose 8.05% to Rs 149.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 138.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.19% to Rs 1062.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1196.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.97% to Rs 558.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 503.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.19% to Rs 4499.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4120.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1062.501196.41 -11 4499.024120.49 9 OPM %21.4719.28 -19.3520.63 - PBDT219.04212.77 3 830.43797.45 4 PBT201.01197.42 2 757.55732.99 3 NP149.68138.53 8 558.18503.02 11

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 09 2020. 16:38 IST

