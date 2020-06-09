KRBL consolidated net profit rises 8.05% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.19% to Rs 1062.50 crore

Net profit of KRBL rose 8.05% to Rs 149.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 138.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.19% to Rs 1062.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1196.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.97% to Rs 558.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 503.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.19% to Rs 4499.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4120.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

