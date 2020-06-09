Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company consolidated net profit declines 95.96% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 88.76% to Rs 313.10 crore

Net profit of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company declined 95.96% to Rs 48.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1201.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 88.76% to Rs 313.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2786.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 73.60% to Rs 327.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1241.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 57.23% to Rs 1894.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4429.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

