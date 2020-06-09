Sanathnagar Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.92 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Uniphos Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.11 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Equilateral Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Bentley Commercial Enterprises standalone net profit rises 69.23% in the December 2019 quarter
KKRRAFTON Developers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Kintech Renewables reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Sanathnagar Enterprises reported to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales00.02 -100 0.680.68 0 OPM %0-2250.00 --70.59-192.65 - PBDT0.19-0.31 LP -0.08-1.14 93 PBT0.18-0.32 LP -0.10-1.16 91 NP0.92-0.32 LP 0.64-1.16 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU