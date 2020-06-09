KRBL standalone net profit rises 9.71% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.18% to Rs 1062.29 crore

Net profit of KRBL rose 9.71% to Rs 150.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 136.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.18% to Rs 1062.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1196.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.16% to Rs 559.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 503.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.20% to Rs 4498.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4119.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

