Turnover rises on NSE's F&O segment

Business Standard

KRBL standalone net profit rises 9.71% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.18% to Rs 1062.29 crore

Net profit of KRBL rose 9.71% to Rs 150.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 136.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.18% to Rs 1062.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1196.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.16% to Rs 559.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 503.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.20% to Rs 4498.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4119.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1062.291196.03 -11 4498.644119.57 9 OPM %21.5219.14 -19.3820.64 - PBDT219.47211.04 4 831.59797.62 4 PBT201.45195.72 3 758.77733.24 3 NP150.12136.83 10 559.41503.27 11

First Published: Tue, June 09 2020. 16:26 IST

