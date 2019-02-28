Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Linde India Ltd, Redington India Ltd, and Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 February 2019.

surged 9.16% to Rs 83.45 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 96000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63952 shares in the past one month.

spiked 8.06% to Rs 503.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 59143 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20522 shares in the past one month.

soared 7.34% to Rs 89.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 36624 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73183 shares in the past one month.

advanced 6.75% to Rs 187.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8326 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4669 shares in the past one month.

Ltd gained 5.55% to Rs 65.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 82030 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

