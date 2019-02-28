Bharti Airtel Ltd Surges 2.11%, S&P BSE Telecom index Gains 1.2%

JUST IN
Bharti Airtel Ltd has added 6.38% over last one month compared to 2.15% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 1.36% rise in the SENSEX

Bharti Airtel Ltd gained 2.11% today to trade at Rs 326.7. The S&P BSE Telecom index is up 1.2% to quote at 1002.67. The index is up 2.15 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sterlite Technologies Ltd increased 1.68% and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd added 0.96% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went down 30.11 % over last one year compared to the 5.54% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bharti Airtel Ltd has added 6.38% over last one month compared to 2.15% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 1.36% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6023 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.16 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 436.7 on 01 Mar 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 277 on 22 Oct 2018.

First Published: Thu, February 28 2019. 09:30 IST

