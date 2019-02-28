Volumes jump at CARE Ratings Ltd counter

JUST IN
CARE Ratings Ltd witnessed volume of 1.47 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 134.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1092 shares

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, Security & Intelligence Services India Ltd, Linde India Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 February 2019.

CARE Ratings Ltd witnessed volume of 1.47 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 134.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1092 shares. The stock increased 0.18% to Rs.964.50. Volumes stood at 339 shares in the last session.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd recorded volume of 26641 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 22.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1172 shares. The stock lost 0.70% to Rs.1,002.00. Volumes stood at 550 shares in the last session.

Security & Intelligence Services India Ltd witnessed volume of 1082 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 155 shares. The stock increased 6.53% to Rs.806.00. Volumes stood at 37 shares in the last session.

Linde India Ltd notched up volume of 54657 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13835 shares. The stock rose 7.87% to Rs.502.40. Volumes stood at 56121 shares in the last session.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd registered volume of 66515 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17279 shares. The stock rose 5.15% to Rs.306.00. Volumes stood at 83944 shares in the last session.

