Gujarat Poly Electronics standalone net profit rises 528.57% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.38% to Rs 3.98 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Poly Electronics rose 528.57% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.38% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.983.85 3 OPM %7.0412.21 -PBDT3.130.54 480 PBT3.080.49 529 NP3.080.49 529

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 15:25 IST

