Gujarat Poly Electronics standalone net profit rises 528.57% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.38% to Rs 3.98 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Poly Electronics rose 528.57% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.38% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3.983.857.0412.213.130.543.080.493.080.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)