Kokuyo Camlin standalone net profit declines 18.34% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.43% to Rs 189.43 crore

Net profit of Kokuyo Camlin declined 18.34% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 44.43% to Rs 189.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 131.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.189.43131.167.747.8113.889.199.644.693.834.69

