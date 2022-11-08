Nitin Spinners standalone net profit declines 66.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 23.89% to Rs 505.88 crore

Net profit of Nitin Spinners declined 66.69% to Rs 29.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 87.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 23.89% to Rs 505.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 664.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.505.88664.6611.2726.7049.33163.9527.42142.1529.1187.39

