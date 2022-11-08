JUST IN
Nitin Spinners standalone net profit declines 66.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 23.89% to Rs 505.88 crore

Net profit of Nitin Spinners declined 66.69% to Rs 29.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 87.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 23.89% to Rs 505.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 664.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales505.88664.66 -24 OPM %11.2726.70 -PBDT49.33163.95 -70 PBT27.42142.15 -81 NP29.1187.39 -67

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 14:41 IST

