Rishi Techtex standalone net profit rises 1500.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.70% to Rs 26.97 crore

Net profit of Rishi Techtex rose 1500.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.70% to Rs 26.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales26.9723.72 14 OPM %5.305.23 -PBDT0.820.71 15 PBT0.220.19 16 NP0.160.01 1500

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 15:25 IST

