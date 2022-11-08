Rishi Techtex standalone net profit rises 1500.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.70% to Rs 26.97 crore

Net profit of Rishi Techtex rose 1500.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.70% to Rs 26.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.26.9723.725.305.230.820.710.220.190.160.01

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)