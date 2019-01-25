JUST IN
Gujarat Poly Electronics standalone net profit rises 646.15% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 42.33% to Rs 5.38 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Poly Electronics rose 646.15% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 42.33% to Rs 5.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales5.383.78 42 OPM %18.966.88 -PBDT1.000.16 525 PBT0.970.13 646 NP0.970.13 646

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 16:13 IST

