JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

NMDC revises prices of iron ore effective 12 August
Business Standard

Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit declines 3.85% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 30.91% to Rs 11.86 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Raffia Industries declined 3.85% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 30.91% to Rs 11.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales11.869.06 31 OPM %4.057.40 -PBDT0.450.58 -22 PBT0.300.32 -6 NP0.250.26 -4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 12:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU