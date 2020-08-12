Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit declines 3.85% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 30.91% to Rs 11.86 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Raffia Industries declined 3.85% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 30.91% to Rs 11.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.11.869.064.057.400.450.580.300.320.250.26

