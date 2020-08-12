Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit declines 3.85% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 30.91% to Rs 11.86 croreNet profit of Gujarat Raffia Industries declined 3.85% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 30.91% to Rs 11.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales11.869.06 31 OPM %4.057.40 -PBDT0.450.58 -22 PBT0.300.32 -6 NP0.250.26 -4
