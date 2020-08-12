JUST IN
Galaxy Surfactants standalone net profit declines 7.75% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.56% to Rs 359.76 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Surfactants declined 7.75% to Rs 34.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 37.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 23.56% to Rs 359.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 470.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales359.76470.67 -24 OPM %15.8615.41 -PBDT56.1566.97 -16 PBT45.8757.58 -20 NP34.1837.05 -8

