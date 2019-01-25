Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 50.42% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 74.58% in the June 2018 quarter
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 78.39% in the September 2018 quarter
Fertiliser stocks in heavy demand; surge up to 11%
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 64.97% in the September 2018 quarter
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 41.72% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 29.69% to Rs 1993.93 croreNet profit of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals declined 50.42% to Rs 98.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 199.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 29.69% to Rs 1993.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1537.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1993.931537.45 30 OPM %7.6410.51 -PBDT161.47153.30 5 PBT130.51122.97 6 NP98.94199.57 -50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU