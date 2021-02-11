Gujarat State Petronet gains after Q3 PAT spurts 59% to Rs 650 cr

Gujarat State Petronet rose 1.88% to Rs 230.85 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 59.1% to Rs 650.26 crore on 8.4% rise in net sales at Rs 3,282.56 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) soared 57.1% to Rs 867.32 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019. Current tax expense for the quarter surged 61.2% to Rs 220.29 crore as against Rs 136.69 crore in Q3 December 2019. The Q3 result was declared post market hours yesterday, 10 February 2021.

Volumes in Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL) network stood at 39.36 MMSCMD in Q3 FY21 as against 36.94 MMSCMD in Q3 FY20 and 39.75 MMSCMD in Q2 FY21.

GSPL is a natural gas infrastructure and transmission company engaged in gas transportation business.

