Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA nod for acne treatment drug

The drug maker said it has received the final approval from the US drug regulator for clindamycin phosphate gel, 1%.

Clindamycin phosphate topical solution is a topical (for the skin) antibiotic used to treat acne vulgaris. The product is the generic version of Cleocin T Gel, 1%, of Pharmacia & Upjohn.

According to IQVIA sales data for the twelve-month period ending December 2020, the Cleocin T Gel, 1% market achieved annual sales of approximately $73.80 million.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals current portfolio consists of 169 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 42 ANDA's pending approval with the USFDA.

The drug maker's consolidated net profit slipped 8.4% to Rs 233.99 crore on 5.2% increase in net sales to Rs 2,908.12 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fell 0.49% to Rs 504.95.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across generics, specialty and over-the-counter (OTC) business with operations in over 50 countries. Glenmark's key therapy focus areas globally are respiratory, dermatology and oncology.

