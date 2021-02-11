Volumes spurt at Allcargo Logistics Ltd counter

-
-
Westlife Development Ltd, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd, Bata India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 February 2021.
Allcargo Logistics Ltd registered volume of 24.67 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 155.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15871 shares. The stock rose 1.06% to Rs.133.50. Volumes stood at 18844 shares in the last session.
Westlife Development Ltd registered volume of 8.73 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 143.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6080 shares. The stock slipped 0.50% to Rs.460.30. Volumes stood at 6677 shares in the last session.
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd notched up volume of 89443 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11529 shares. The stock rose 8.54% to Rs.1,170.45. Volumes stood at 37622 shares in the last session.
Suprajit Engineering Ltd notched up volume of 86491 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22960 shares. The stock rose 3.57% to Rs.252.50. Volumes stood at 6531 shares in the last session.
Bata India Ltd notched up volume of 1.4 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37320 shares. The stock slipped 4.23% to Rs.1,503.10. Volumes stood at 32750 shares in the last session.
