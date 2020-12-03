Gulf Oil Lubricants India allots 74,100 equity shares under ESOS

Gulf Oil Lubricants India has allotted 74,100 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each fully paid-up to the grantees on exercise of the options granted to them pursuant to the Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited- Employee Stock Option Scheme 2015.

In view of the above the issued and paid up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 10,05,81,906/- consisting 5,02,90,953 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each.

