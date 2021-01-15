Volumes jump at Sundram Fasteners Ltd counter

Sundram Fasteners Ltd witnessed volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 13.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7419 shares

Gateway Distriparks Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd, Tata Metaliks Ltd, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 January 2021.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd witnessed volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 13.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7419 shares. The stock dropped 0.89% to Rs.544.50. Volumes stood at 4571 shares in the last session.

Gateway Distriparks Ltd registered volume of 66893 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11950 shares. The stock slipped 0.45% to Rs.120.55. Volumes stood at 6565 shares in the last session.

Poly Medicure Ltd saw volume of 24757 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9174 shares. The stock increased 0.52% to Rs.539.50. Volumes stood at 20358 shares in the last session.

Tata Metaliks Ltd recorded volume of 91704 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34566 shares. The stock gained 11.08% to Rs.801.90. Volumes stood at 60062 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd recorded volume of 28484 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11852 shares. The stock gained 1.79% to Rs.351.70. Volumes stood at 6353 shares in the last session.

