Arihant Foundations & Housing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 73.81% to Rs 1.21 crore

Net profit of Arihant Foundations & Housing reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 73.81% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.11% to Rs 1.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 73.76% to Rs 17.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 65.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1.214.6217.2065.56-14.8840.04-44.83-9.000.300.212.382.460.220.112.022.010.16-0.091.521.46

