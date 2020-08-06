Arihant Foundations & Housing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 73.81% to Rs 1.21 croreNet profit of Arihant Foundations & Housing reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 73.81% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.11% to Rs 1.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 73.76% to Rs 17.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 65.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.214.62 -74 17.2065.56 -74 OPM %-14.8840.04 --44.83-9.00 - PBDT0.300.21 43 2.382.46 -3 PBT0.220.11 100 2.022.01 0 NP0.16-0.09 LP 1.521.46 4
