Amines & Plasticizers consolidated net profit declines 47.68% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.34% to Rs 131.39 crore

Net profit of Amines & Plasticizers declined 47.68% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.34% to Rs 131.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 133.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales131.39133.17 -1 OPM %6.498.19 -PBDT6.1510.31 -40 PBT4.949.26 -47 NP3.616.90 -48

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:12 IST

