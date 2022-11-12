Amines & Plasticizers consolidated net profit declines 47.68% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.34% to Rs 131.39 crore

Net profit of Amines & Plasticizers declined 47.68% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.34% to Rs 131.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 133.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.131.39133.176.498.196.1510.314.949.263.616.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)